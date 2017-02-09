Bus Rolls Into Parked Van At Hamilton Terminal

February 9, 2017 | 8 Comments

Police attended a collision at the Hamilton Bus Terminal at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon where it appears a bus rolled backwards, colliding into a parked van.

The impact appears to have forced the van into another van parked behind the first. Unofficial reports indicate that nobody was injured in the incident. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Collision Bus Terminal Bermuda, February 9 2017 (4)

Collision Bus Terminal Bermuda, February 9 2017 (1)

Collision Bus Terminal Bermuda, February 9 2017 (2)

Collision Bus Terminal Bermuda, February 9 2017 (3)

Comments (8)

  1. Father Ted says:
    February 9, 2017

    Could have been a lot worse!

  2. Lol says:
    February 9, 2017

    Again??? Learn to use your brakes. SMH

  3. Wahoo says:
    February 9, 2017

    Oh that always happens.

  4. Micro says:
    February 9, 2017

    Poor design shows itself yet again.

  5. Terry says:
    February 9, 2017

    OH NO!!!!

    Errant buses .....what next

  6. JohnBoy says:
    February 9, 2017

    Is this still a thing?

