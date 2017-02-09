Bus Rolls Into Parked Van At Hamilton Terminal
Police attended a collision at the Hamilton Bus Terminal at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon where it appears a bus rolled backwards, colliding into a parked van.
The impact appears to have forced the van into another van parked behind the first. Unofficial reports indicate that nobody was injured in the incident. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Could have been a lot worse!
Again??? Learn to use your brakes. SMH
Oh that always happens.
Not in de budget to have them serviced properly.
Poor design shows itself yet again.
I guess we won't be satisfied until someone is killed.
OH NO!!!!
Errant buses .....what next
Is this still a thing?