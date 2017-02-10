Census: 90% Of Assessment Numbers Counted

As of 8th February, 90% of assessment numbers have been accounted for, Premier Michael Dunkley said in the House of Assembly today [Feb 10], adding that Hamilton parish has the highest completion rate at 93% and Sandys has the lowest at 86%.

Good morning Mr. Speaker, I rise to inform the Members of this Honourable House and the people of Bermuda of the progress of the 2016 Population and Housing Census data collection to date. Data collection started on 21st May 2016 and was scheduled to conclude on 31st December 2016. However, due to incomplete coverage, the data collection period was extended until 31st March 2017. Mr. Speaker, there are two key reasons why achieving a 100% completion rate is proving to be a challenge. Firstly, despite several recruitment drives the Department of Statistics has not been able to obtain a sufficient number of active interviewers. Secondly, some members of the public have either outright refused to participate, evaded interviewers visiting their homes or not contacted the Department of Statistics to complete their questionnaire. Mr. Speaker, as of 8th February, 2017, 90% of assessment numbers have been accounted for which includes a combination of residential, vacant, derelict and commercial assessment numbers. I am also positioned to report the progress geographically. Hamilton parish has the highest completion rate at 93% and Sandys parish has the lowest completion rate at 86%. At the census district [CD] level, there are 10 CDs with a 100% completion rate and the CD with the lowest completion rate is in Pembroke parish. Mr. Speaker, the 2016 Census will finish within budget and as a reminder, the benefit of a census is that it provides a snapshot of the size and profile of the population and housing stock at a given point of time. Census data is used to devise effective strategies relating to infrastructure, education, health, employment and other economic and social issues. Mr. Speaker, the census is a national undertaking and requires the support of all residents in order to achieve the goal of a 100% completion rate. The Department of Statistics has taken a number of steps recently in an attempt to increase the number of households responding such as: reminding the public via cell phone texts, letters, radio talk shows, website advertising, etc. Teams of census interviewers are also visiting low-responding districts. In this regard, I take this opportunity to emphasize to households that have not completed their questionnaire that now is the time to be counted. The interview should only take approximately 15 minutes for a household of 4 persons. Failing to complete the census interview may result in a fine up to $1,000 per day upon conviction. Mr. Speaker, the Department of Statistics is in the final phase of census data collection. I ask that all outstanding households take immediate action to be counted by either: 1. calling the number on the ‘Request for an Interview’ card, if this has been left at your residence, to arrange an interview with an Interviewer 2. calling the Department of Statistics on 297-7761 for a phone interview 3. emailing statistics@gov.bm to make an appointment for a phone interview 4. visiting the department on the third floor of the Cedar Parkade Building, 48 Cedar Avenue in Hamilton between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. Mr. Speaker, in closing, I would like to extend my appreciation to the Director of the Department of Statistics, Mrs. Melinda Williams, and her team of Statisticians and support staff for their continued commitment to the data collection process. I would also like to encourage our census interviewers who are going door to door. This is important work because many far-reaching decisions this country will make will be based on the information we are collecting now. Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude to all households who have completed their questionnaires. To those 10% yet to be counted, I ask for your support of this initiative of national importance, Because People Count. Thank you, Mr. Speaker. Annex 1

