Chamber: Initial Views On Budget Are “Mixed”

“Our initial views are mixed,” Chamber of Commerce President John Wight said following today’s Budget, as “increased company payroll taxes and rolled-back tax concessions to restaurants and retailers mean that these businesses will have no choice but to pass on these costs to consumers, or reduce their workforce.”

“In addition, Chamber members would find their sacrifice more palatable if Government were seen to have done more to share in this sacrifice, by reducing the cost of the civil service,” the Chamber President said.

Finance Minister Delivers Budget

Introducing a new Financial Services Tax, payroll tax changes, and adjustments to customs duties were a few of the financial initiatives revealed as Finance Minister Bob Richards delivered the 2017 Bermuda Budget in the House of Assembly this morning.

In addition, the maximum taxable salary level will be raised from $750,000 to $900,000, land taxes for this upcoming year will remain unchanged, while duty on cigarettes, tobacco, beer, wines and spirits will be raised.

In explaining the changes to the payroll tax system, the Minister said, “In the situation where an employer is currently passing on the maximum amount of 6% to an employee, an employee earning in the lowest band [1] will receive a tax cut of up to $600 p.a. in 2017/18.

“The next band [2] provides for a tax cut of $600 – $720. Band three provides for a tax decrease of $720 to an increase of $1,713. The top band provides for an increase of $1,713 to $29,000.”

Speaking on concessions, the Minister said, “In fiscal year 2014/15 non-legislated concessions to hotels, retailers and restaurants totaled approximately $31 million. The roll back of these concessions was started in fiscal year 2015/16 and in this fiscal year Government will fully withdraw all such concessions.”

The Government will also be introducing a new tax to be called the Financial Services Tax which will be for banks, local insurance companies and Money Service Businesses.

“When applied to banks the tax will be calculated as 0.02% of assets,” the Minister said. “The tax as applied to local insurance companies will be a tax on gross premiums earned, excluding premiums from health insurance.

“The rate of tax will be 2.5% of non-health related gross premiums. Finally the rate of tax for the Money Service Businesses will be 5% on their aggregated incoming and outgoing transmission volume.”

Chamber’s Comments

Mr Wight said, “The Chamber will be reviewing the Budget over the weekend in detail. Our initial views are mixed. The Ministry had a very difficult job in addressing the many economic challenges facing Bermuda.

“There is no doubt from economic data gathered over the past year, that Bermuda’s economy is moving in the right direction. Tourist arrivals are up, retail sales are up, and virtually every index supports a growing economy, albeit Bermuda needs more people to share in this growth.

“If Bermuda’s finances were strong, and the international business world was stable, this would be a much easier budget to prepare. Regrettably that is not the case. Bermuda is facing unprecedented risks, principally from beyond our shores.

“Potential tax reforms from the new US President and his administration, and Brexit are the two most pressing issues amongst many. We do not yet know the extent of the associated risks, but we know that their consequences are concerning.

“With a current debt of $2.5 billion, projected to increase to $2.8 billion at the end of the 2017/2018 year, and a budgeted deficit of $135 million in 2017/2018, achieving the Government’s objective of balancing the budget by the end of 2018/2019 will be a challenging one.

“Citing the $500,000 daily interest cost on Bermuda’s debt certainly highlights how critical it is to balance Bermuda’s budget, and start paying down our debt, so that issues such as public education and care for the elderly can be funded for the benefit of the many Bermudians who need to benefit. Until the debt starts to get paid down, we will be challenged to do this.

“Shared sacrifice was a concept that underpinned the message delivered by the Minister; it is essential when the burden of increased taxes and new taxes is levied on individuals and companies.

“Progressive tax reform is a feature of the Budget which the Chamber supports. Those individuals earning more in our community should be paying a higher tax rate than those who earn less. This is fair and equitable.

“If all stakeholders shared this burden, individuals and businesses would understand that each of us needs to do our part in achieving Bermuda’s critical financial goals. The caution that we have that must be monitored closely, is any adverse effects that a progressive tax model has on international businesses, the key driver to our economy.

“One area of concern for the Chamber is that this budget will be inflationary for Bermudians. Those people who will benefit initially from paying lower payroll taxes, and in fact all residents, will start paying more for goods and services.

“Increased company payroll taxes and rolled-back tax concessions to restaurants and retailers mean that these businesses will have no choice but to pass on these costs to consumers, or reduce their workforce. Neither of these is good for Bermuda.

“The Chamber is disappointed that 2016/2017 Budget objectives to broaden the tax base, such as adopting a Goods and Services Tax and addressing the self-employed $40,000 notional tax base, were not addressed during the past year and were only introduced in the 2017/2018 budget.

“In addition, Chamber members would find their sacrifice more palatable if Government were seen to have done more to share in this sacrifice, by reducing the cost of the civil service.

“One issue that was not addressed in this Budget, and which is critical to Chamber members, is the need for a national discussion on how to create more jobs in Bermuda, the need to adopt laws that make it more attractive to start or bring business on island.

“We are concerned about facing a growing tax burden with limited prospect of real growth for many Chamber members, which can only come if there are more people in Bermuda to whom they can sell our products and services and the current residents have greater disposable income.

“The Chamber will have more to say when it has an opportunity to study it further,” Mr Wight concluded.

