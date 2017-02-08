‘Consider Working Abroad Before Coming Home’

David Amaro, AVP, Associate Legal Counsel at Hamilton Re, told Hamilton Rotarians that young people considering a career in the Bermuda insurance and reinsurance industry should consider working overseas before returning home.

“The Bermuda market is not labour intensive, and entry-level jobs are few and far between,” said Mr. Amaro.

“Coming home with some experience under your belt increases your chances of finding a job. I’m proof of that.”

Mr. Amaro’s speech to Rotarians was one of a series of activities planned during Insurance Careers Month, a campaign established in the US last year to raise awareness of insurance as an attractive career option among the Millennial age group.

With the participation of over 600 companies in more than 10 countries, the initiative is now a global one.

Mr. Amaro told Rotarians that after gaining a finance and legal degree, he worked for several years in the UK – first at a law firm and then at a Lloyd’s syndicate.

When he came home to Bermuda, he was able to secure a job at Hamilton Re, the reinsurance operations of Hamilton Insurance Group, the Bermuda- based holding company for insurance and reinsurance operations in Bermuda, the US and at Lloyd’s.

Mr. Amaro noted that changing skill sets required by the insurance and reinsurance sector, driven by the growing importance of data science and analytics, are creating new employment opportunities.

“The types of jobs that we need to fill include software developers and data scientists along with accountants, actuaries and underwriters.

“We’re not alone in needing employees who know how to work in a digital world. Data is driving the global economy and the insurance industry has to make sure it’s responding with coverage that meets the needs of today’s businesses.

“Chairman and CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group Brian Duperreault recently said in a speech that Millennials are digital natives – technology is not a foreign land, but a tool that is natural, which means they are a perfect fit for the kind of industry that insurance is becoming.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business