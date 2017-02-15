Airport Redevelopment Bills Pass In Senate

[Updated] After being passed in the House of Assembly last Friday, the legislation related to the airport redevelopment is listed on the Order Papers for today’s [Feb 15] sitting of the Senate, and the copies of the two Acts – Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2017 and Airport Redevelopment Concession Act 2017 — as amended in the House of Assembly are below.

Update 7.36pm: Both Bills have now passed in the Senate

The Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2017 is below [PDF here]

The Airport Redevelopment Concession Act 2017 is below [PDF here]

