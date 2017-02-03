Cricket: Rawlins Leads England U/19 Team Again

Bermudian Delray Rawlins again impressed for England’s Under-19s in the third match of their one-day series against India in Mumbai, however despite his best efforts, the team were defeated, with India winning by 7 wickets.

India have taken a 2 – 1 lead in the Series after the 3rd One Day International match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

England won the toss and elected to bat, they were dismissed for 215 in 49 overs, with Rawlins scoring 96 runs, he hit 11 fours and 2 sixes in his knock.

India in reply would score 216/3 in 44.1 overs, Rawlins returned bowling figures of 8-1-30-2.

Rawlins said about his performance, “It was tough today at the start, I managed to get through a little period where they were on top.”

“I was unlucky to get out the way I did, however these are the things as young players we learn from, even though I didn’t get to 100, I would say this innings was better than the others because of the situation of the game,” continued Rawlins.

Rawlins concluded, “In the field the boys gave it everything we were about 40 runs short to make it a good contest. However we learn and we look to come back hard again on Monday.”

England Under 19 Inning

..12 [23] Harry Brook c Priyam Garg b Yash Thakur

..08 [13] Max Holden c Rahul Chahar b Heramb Parab

..55 [67] George Bartlett st Harvik Desai b Rahul Chahar

..96 [106] Delray Rawlins c Ayush Jamwal b Anukul Roy

..14 [29] Ollie Pope b Anukul Roy

..00 [02] Will Jacks c Rahul Chahar b Anukul Roy

..10 [36] Louis Shaw Not Out

..02 [02] Liam Patterson-White Run Out

..01 [05] Aaron Beard LBW Rahul Chahar

..02 [07] Henry Brookes st Harvik Desai b Rahul Chahar

..02 [07] Jack Blatherwick st Harvik Desai b Rahul Chahar

..13 Extras [3nb-5w-5lb]

215 Total All Out after 49 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-14 [Holden], 2-38 [Brook], 3-122 [Bartlett], 4-171 [Pope], 5-171 [Jacks], 6-198 [Rawlins], 7-200 [Patterson-White], 8-201 [Beard], 9-209 [Brookes], 10-215 [Blatherwick]

India Under 19 Bowlers

10.-0-28-1 Yash Thakur

5.0-0-33-1 Heramb Parab

10.-2-52-0 Ayush Jamwal

5.0-0-27-0 Mayank Rawat

9.0-0-39-4 Rahul Chahar

10.-1-20-3 Anukul Roy

India Under 19 Inning

138 [157] Shubman Gill Not Out

..19 [17] Himanshu Rana c Ollie Pope b Delray Rawlins

..08 [20] Priyam Garg LBW Delray Rawlins

..11 [22] Salman Khan LBW Liam Patterson-White

..37 [50] Harvik Desai Not Out

..03 Extras [1nb-1w-1lb]

216 Total for 3 Wickets after 44.1 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-63 [Rana], 2-75 [Garg], 3-101 [Khan]

England Under 19 Bowlers

2.0-0-20-0 Aaron Beard

6.0-0-43-0 Jack Blatherwick

8.0-1-30-0 Henry Brookes

8.0-1-30-2 Delray Rawlins

10.-0-43-0 Max Holden

9.1-2-35-1 Liam Patterson-White

1.0-0-14-0 Louis Shaw

Umpires – R Pandit and PG Pathak

Match referee – S Chaturvedi

