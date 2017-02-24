Deloitte Release 2017/18 ‘Budget Snapshot’

February 24, 2017 | 1 Comment

Following the delivery of the 2017 Budget by Finance Minister Bob Richards this morning [Feb 24] in the House of Assembly, Deloitte released a ‘Budget Snapshot’, which highlights some of the key points from the Budget Speech, and follows in full below. You can click here to view our live blog, and click here to view all our coverage of the 2017 Budget.

The 2017 Deloitte Bermuda Budget Snapshot is below [PDF here]

  1. San George says:
    February 24, 2017

    We can't tax our way out of this deficit problem; cost must be reduced.

