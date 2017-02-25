Duffy Wins XTERRA South Africa Championship

February 25, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy successfully defended her XTERRA South Africa Championship title today, racing to victory to claim her fourth consecutive title.

Duffy — who is the reigning world champion — recorded a dominant victory, crossing the line over 6 minutes ahead of the next competitor, finishing in a time of 2:39:00.

Mari Rabie of South Africa finished second in a time of 2:45:31, while Rachel Klamer of the Netherlands claimed third place in a time of 2:54:11.

  1. O.M.G says:
    February 25, 2017

    Great job Flora we are so proud of you.

  2. Clare says:
    February 25, 2017

    So proud of Flora! Wow!

