Former Governor Waddington Dies At Age 87

Former Governor of Bermuda and United Kingdom home secretary under Margaret Thatcher, David Waddington, has died at the age of 87.

Waddington served as Governor of Bermuda from 1992 to 1997.

A story in the Guardian said, “Being home secretary is never an easy job, but David Waddington’s brief tenure in that great office of state at the tail-end of Margaret Thatcher’s time as prime minister was more tempestuous than most.

“Plucked from being chief whip at the age of 60, Waddington, who has died aged 87, had to deal with a string of serious problems.

“Waddington partly blamed himself for Thatcher’s fall, feeling he had not warned her sufficiently of mounting backbench unrest, and was said to have burst into tears at her last cabinet meeting. He voted for John Major as her successor, but the new prime minister swiftly moved him in 1990 to the House of Lords, to be leader of the government benches there.

“It was not a happy experience: their lordships were too independent-minded on the contentious issues of Major’s administration, and in 1992 Waddington was moved into the grace-and-favour position of governor and commander-in-chief of Bermuda.”

A story in the Sun said, “The Conservative rose through the ranks to become Home Secretary under Margaret Thatcher between 1989 and 1990 – he was succeeded by Ken Clarke before becoming leader of the House of Lords until 1992.

“He focused his time in Parliament on Home Office and immigration policies, as well as taking a tough line on crime, justice and civil rights.

“He then became Governor and Commander in Chief of Bermuda until 1997.”

A BBC story said, “The barrister turned politician led the Home Office at the time of the poll tax riots and the Strangeways prison disturbances in the spring of 1990.

“On the right of the party, he entered Parliament in a by-election in the 1960s and served as chief whip and other roles under Margaret Thatcher.

“After leaving the House of Commons, he served as leader of the House of Lords and latterly as governor of Bermuda.

“Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to Lord Waddington’s “long and distinguished career in public service”, saying he would be sadly missed.”

