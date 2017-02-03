Lane Closures On Palmetto Rd & North Shore Rd

February 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public that there will be a full lane closure on Palmetto Road on February 5, as well as a one lane closure on North Shore Road from February 5 until the next weekend.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of upcoming road works.

“On Sunday, February 5, there will be a full lane closure on Palmetto Road [by Bishop Spencer] during the day to allow drainage work to be carried out in order to resolve flooding issues in the area.

“Additionally, subject to weather conditions, beginning on February 5 and continuing until the next weekend, there will be a one lane closure along North Shore Road, from Store Hill to Bermuda Waterworks, to allow for road resurfacing.”

  1. Micro says:
    February 3, 2017

    Can they actually pave the road properly while they're at it?

