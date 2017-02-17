Ilkeston FC Appoints Shaun Goater As Manager

Ilkeston FC has appointed Shaun Goater as First Team manager, joining the Bermudians that already play for the club, with the club saying the football legend is “excited about the difficult challenge” and “a great believer in helping young talent to develop.”

The Ilkeston FC website says, “Ilkeston FC are excited to announce they have secured the services of ex Manchester City Legend Shaun Goater.

“Goater has agreed to step in and take over the reins of First Team manager as the Robins strive to arrest the poor run of results. Shaun is excited about the difficult challenge over the next 10 weeks or so, stating he is a great believer in helping young talent to develop.

“He is confident he can step in and help the Robins youngsters get a little more organised and push on from the excellent performance the other night against Coalville Town.

“Like he says its a tough ask to get to safety, but there are still a lot of points still to play for and games against teams around the bottom of the NPL Premier division.

“He has watched Ilkeston’s progress over the last few seasons, in fact he was at Curzon Ashton as a guest of the club in the Play off Final two seasons ago. His interest has been drawn now that we have several Bermudian players at the club.

“What Shaun he wants now is to get into football management, being a student of the game he loves nothing more than dropping in to watch the top coaches in action.

“He see’s Ilkeston as an opportunity to experiment with his experience and new ideas. He is looking forward to getting really involved in football as a manager.

“He has had his ups and downs in the game and is eager to share his knowledge with the Ilkeston youngsters.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports