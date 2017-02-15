INSETTA 45 Selected As Official AC Chase Boats

The America’s Cup announced that INSETTA Boatworks will be the Official Chase Boats of the 35th America’s Cup, which is taking place in Bermuda during May and June, 2017.

Victor lnsetta said, “The current race teams push the edges of technology, and our team at INSETTA Boatworks shares this historical passion for performance.

“Today it takes the most advanced design, construction and outfitting to keep pace with these amazing sailing machines.”

The INSETTA 45 will be utilized by the America’s Cup to follow and run with the competing America’s Cup Class [ACC] race boats during the America’s Cup events, providing the ultimate viewing experience.

The competition for the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will start on May 26th and will run through to June 27th when the winner of the 35th America’s Cup will be known.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports