KPMG Responds To 2017/18 Bermuda Budget

Finance Minister Delivers Budget

Introducing a new Financial Services Tax, payroll tax changes, and adjustments to customs duties were a few of the financial initiatives revealed by Finance Minister Bob Richards in the 2017 Bermuda Budget.

In addition, the maximum taxable salary level will be raised from $750,000 to $900,000, land taxes for this upcoming year will remain unchanged, while duty on cigarettes, tobacco, beer, wines and spirits will be raised.

In explaining the changes to the payroll tax system, the Minister said, “In the situation where an employer is currently passing on the maximum amount of 6% to an employee, an employee earning in the lowest band [1] will receive a tax cut of up to $600 p.a. in 2017/18.

“The next band [2] provides for a tax cut of $600 – $720. Band three provides for a tax decrease of $720 to an increase of $1,713. The top band provides for an increase of $1,713 to $29,000.”

Speaking on concessions, the Minister said, “In fiscal year 2014/15 non-legislated concessions to hotels, retailers and restaurants totaled approximately $31 million. The roll back of these concessions was started in fiscal year 2015/16 and in this fiscal year Government will fully withdraw all such concessions.”

The Government will also be introducing a new tax to be called the Financial Services Tax which will be for banks, local insurance companies and Money Service Businesses.

“When applied to banks the tax will be calculated as 0.02% of assets,” the Minister said. “The tax as applied to local insurance companies will be a tax on gross premiums earned, excluding premiums from health insurance.

“The rate of tax will be 2.5% of non-health related gross premiums. Finally the rate of tax for the Money Service Businesses will be 5% on their aggregated incoming and outgoing transmission volume.”

KPMG Comments

The company said, “There are encouraging signs that Bermuda’s economy is moving in the right direction.

“The Minister’s deficit reduction strategy has seen the rate of increase in Bermuda’s national debt slow, and the Government remains committed to reducing debt as an overriding priority.

“Debt Services costs have risen to unprecedented levels. Preventing sustained increases in the national debt is of paramount importance, to maintain Bermuda’s sovereign debt rating and avoid further increases in debt service costs.

“Bermuda’s economy faces a more immediate threat in the form of the US border adjustment tax on reinsurance and other goods and services and a reduction in the corporate tax rate in the US.

“The potential impact on Bermuda’s reinsurance sector should capital relocate to the US will be a critical factor in the success of the island’s economy.

“The Government has focused on increasing revenues by broadening the tax base through a new Financial Services Tax, and a progressive payroll tax which provides much needed tax relief for the lower paid.

“However, little has been done to address the cost of running the civil service, with only a 2% reduction in expenditure forecast over the next three years.

“Increasing taxes will help to balance the budget and should see Bermuda’s debt start to reduce in a few years, but there is more to be done in reforming the public sector.”

“The Government has continued to use payroll tax as its primary method of raising tax revenues. Most would agree that the progressive payroll tax system is fairer and more equitable.

“However, increasing the cost of doing business in Bermuda may result in businesses moving their staff to lower cost jurisdictions.

“Broadening the tax base to reduce the economy’s reliance on payroll taxes and import duties is essential, and the new Financial Services Tax and next year’s General Services Tax should help to achieve this.

“However the Government needs to be cautious of the impact that these new taxes will have on the cost of doing business in Bermuda, as most businesses will have no choice but to pass on a portion of these costs to their consumers.”

KPMG’s 2017/18 Bermuda Budget Snapshot [PDF]

