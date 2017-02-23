Lamb Foggo Centre To Re-Open On March 1st

The Bermuda Hospitals Board will re-open the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre [UCC] on Wednesday 1 March 2017.

The east end facility was temporarily closed last month for “floor replacement work as well as other minor repairs and upgrades to the physical plant.”

Marshall Minors, Vice President, Facilities Management & Estates, comments: “In addition to the flooring we also conducted minor repairs and upgrades to the facility.

“This included painting, installation of a shower stall, accreditation recommendations, and exterior glazing repairs, and storm water drainage improvements for the ambulance bay.

“The work was scheduled outside of hurricane season and ahead of the America’s Cup and busy summer season. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the public will be better served with the improvements now in place.”

BHB Chief of Emergency Services, Dr Edward Schulz said: “We are happy to have our east end facility available to serve the community again. We are experiencing a busy flu season and the UCC re-opening will certainly be convenient for many who require care at night and/or on the weekends.”

“The public are reminded to use the BHB emergency services wisely and visit their GP if their situation is not urgent,” BHB added.

Category: All, News