Live Updates: Finance Minister Delivers Budget

February 24, 2017 | 5 Comments

[Updating] Finance Minister Bob Richards is set to deliver the 2017 Budget in the House of Assembly this morning [Feb 24], which will set out the Government’s financial plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

We will be covering the Budget all day, providing live updates as the Minister delivers the speech, as well as posting a copy of the full speech and reactions as they come in.

Budget Live Updates 2017 Final

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates:


click here Bermuda 2017 Budget

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Politics

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    February 24, 2017

    Fuzzy times are coming.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(6)
    Reply
  2. 32n64w says:
    February 24, 2017

    As spending on civil service salaries and extensive benefits comprise the bulk of taxpayer collected dollars, hopefully something will be done to ease the burden on the elelectorate, particularly as the average wage in the private sector is more than ten thousand dollars less than in the civil service. It's not fair for the majority of Bermudians to unreasonably underwrite the burden of running a Government that is far too big for a community of our size. Especially one that lacks any form of accountability or evaluation at its upper managerial level.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(6)
    Reply
    • Say Whaat? says:
      February 24, 2017

      What numbers are you using? Civil Servant numbers have been reduced thru different measures. Stop acting like it's the same size as in 2012.

      Like(5)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
  3. Say Whaat? says:
    February 24, 2017

    Can who ever is coughing cough away from the mike? Sheesh.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  4. Hey says:
    February 24, 2017

    Still not voting for the OBA with their fuzzy numbers.

    Like(3)
    Dislike(3)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»