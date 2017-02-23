2.5 Hour Video: AC Marine Services Info Session

The America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA] held the first in a series of information sessions this evening [Feb 23], with the meetings designed to assist local business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in business opportunities during the America’s Cup this summer.

This evening’s session was held at St. Paul’s AME Hall and focused on the topic of marine services, with a wide array of information provided.

When the sessions were announced, Denise Riviere, Chair of the ACBDA Local Business Connect Working Group said, “We look forward to helping local businesses grow and to meet the extra demand for services.

“Businesses will benefit by putting in the hard work and long hours. This summer is going to be exciting and lucrative. This is our moment to shine!”

2.5 hour live video replay of the ACBDA Marine Services Information Session

There are five more information sessions scheduled:

Location: St. Paul’s AME Hall

Island-wide Vending Information Session Tuesday, February 28th 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Land & Water Transportation Information Session Wednesday, March 1st 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entertainment Information Session Thursday, March 2nd 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Willowbank Hotel & Resort Conference Room

West FOCUS Business Opportunities: To discuss potential opportunities located in the West. Monday, March 6th 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: World Heritage Centre, St. George’s

East FOCUS Business Opportunities: To discuss potential opportunities located in the East. Tuesday, March 7th 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Grant Gibbons, Minister of Economic Development, said, “These sessions will provide a good chance to maximize opportunities for local business.

“I would encourage small businesses to reach out to the ACBDA to find out how they can become involved in the 35th America’s Cup and contribute towards the economic activity.”

“Any local business owners or individuals interested in learning more about what to expect in these respective areas should attend for more information,” the ACBDA said.

Inquiries can be directed to Denise Riviere at: localbizopps@acbda.bm

