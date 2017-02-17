Minister: School Break-Ins Are ‘Disheartening’

Minister of Education Wayne Scott addressed the series of break-ins and vandalism at schools recently, saying it is “disheartening and demoralizing for our teachers” and “our students have endured the distressing experience of arriving at school to find their classwork, and school projects ruined and/or destroyed.”

The police are currently investigating 11 reported school burglaries, which took place from January 16th to February 13th.

Speaking in the House of Assembly today [Feb 17], Minister Scott said, “During this month, five of our public schools were broken into and vandalized.

“These include our school for students with special needs, the Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy on February 5th and 6th, Elliott Primary School on February 8th, West Pembroke Primary School on February 11th, Prospect Primary School on February 12th, and Victor Scott Primary School on February 13th.

“The recent series of break-ins have disrupted school fund raising efforts and destroyed school property including file cabinets, classroom doors, classroom windows and security cameras.

“It is disheartening and demoralizing for our teachers to return to work after these break-ins to find the sanity of their classrooms violated. Our students have endured the distressing experience of arriving at school to find their classwork, and school projects ruined and/or destroyed.

“As a community and a Government we must ensure that our schools are safe, secure and healthy environments that support and facilitate the development of our future leaders, our students.”

“At this time we are asking the general public and particularly the school neighborhoods to be vigilant of any suspicious activity or individual loitering around school buildings during unusual hours; and report such activity to the Bermuda Police Service,” the Minister added.

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

