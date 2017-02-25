Minister: Trump, UK, Taxes & Impact On Bermuda

While delivering the 2017 Budget, Finance Minister Bob Richards addressed some of the developments taking place around the world and their possible impact on Bermuda, saying it is “part of the current international reality impacting and threatening the standard of living of all Bermudians” as the “risks to our international business model are very significant.”

What Does The Election Of Donald Trump Mean For Us In Bermuda?

Minister Richards said, “The Trump Effect, what does the election of Donald Trump mean for us here in Bermuda?

“The answer depends, perhaps, on whether we believe he will [or can] do all that he has said he will do. He has already reversed himself on a number of campaign promises, even before he became President.

“However, with the Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, for the first time in a very long time, the US Government has the opportunity to make major shifts in policy, especially fiscal policy.

“The idea of a cross border tax is particularly worrying to our international business sector. If taxes were placed on cash flows from reinsurance claims it could be catastrophic for Bermuda based reinsurance companies.

“Mr. Trump’s campaign emphasized a strong pro-growth policy, which will likely manifest itself in large deficit-financed infrastructure projects with little regard for the deficit or inflation.

“There will also be strong attempts to reform and lower the US tax structure, something that is also likely to swell the deficit, particularly as there is no talk about paring Government spending.”

Likely To Be A Two-Edged Sword

“For Bermuda, this is likely to be a two-edged sword. The classic Republican cutting of taxes to stimulate growth should have a positive effect on our tourism business,” the Minister said.

“More disposable income in the hands of more Americans will provide Bermuda with a very good opportunity to increase the numbers of people vacationing on our shores.

“If the President’s tax policies have the effect of ‘bringing home’ jobs that were outsourced to other countries, that will also present increased opportunities for Bermuda tourism. Of course, ‘if’ is a powerful word.

“I suspect that the wage disparities between the US and many developing countries are so large that no amount of tax engineering will be able to bring many of those jobs back to the US.

“Added to that, as in the Ford Motor Company’s plant in Mexico, many foreign manufacturing jobs owned by US corporations market their products globally as opposed to selling them back to the States.

“Moreover, the march of technology, particularly in the area of manufacturing, means that the re-domiciling of manufacturing to the US would not result in the re-domiciling of the same number of jobs, as many of them would be replaced by machines.

Possibility Of Corporate Tax Cuts In USA

Minister Richards said, “The other edge of the Trump sword carries with it a very serious risk to Bermuda’s economy. Tax reform in the US context will definitely mean corporate tax cuts.

“The scenario whereby US corporate taxes are cut to such an extent that there will no longer be a comparative advantage to use the facilities that Bermuda offers is now possible.”

Risks To Our International Business Model Are Very Significant

The Minister said, “There is also the possibility that the details of tax reform could either intentionally or unintentionally target our [re]insurance business and damage Bermuda’s comparative advantage, resulting in the re-domiciling of companies to the States with the corresponding loss of Bermuda jobs and income.

“We do not know the details of US tax reform yet; perhaps nobody does at this time. However, the risks to our international business model are very significant and we must be extra alert and vigilant.”

Initiative Is An Affront To Bermuda’s Constitutional Rights

Speaking on the proposed Bill related to Overseas Territories in the UK, the Minister said, “On the other side of the Atlantic, a number of MPs in the British Parliament are proposing an amendment to the ‘Criminal Finances Bill’ that would enable the British Parliament to use an Order in Council to compel Overseas Territories to adopt the UK model of public beneficial ownership registers for companies incorporated in the territories.

“The Bermuda Government is strongly opposed to this initiative as company business, and anything that has to do with the governing of Bermuda incorporated companies, falls squarely within the purview of the duly elected Bermuda Government, and the Minister of Finance in particular.

“This initiative is an affront to Bermuda’s constitutional rights enshrined in the Bermuda Constitutional Order and if it gathers favour in London, we will fight it with all the means at our disposal.

“Constitution aside, an Order in Council by a large country like the UK, in whose parliament Bermuda has no representation, against the interests of a small one like Bermuda, whose laws are the creation of a locally, democratically elected legislature, in this day and age, would be an anachronistic act, typical of a time long past, and diametrically opposed to contemporary internationally accepted principles. Such an action would place Bermuda at a distinct competitive disadvantage to other financial centres.

“Public beneficial ownership registers are not the world standard but are the hobbyhorse of factions within the UK. Bermuda prides itself on being early adopters in all the global standards for transparency and cooperation and we have the track record to prove it. Bermuda’s position is clear: we adopt global standards.

Intimidatory Tactics On Overseas Territories.

“The UK would be better served to use its influence to persuade global standard-setting 11 bodies like the FATF, the OECD and the G7 to adopt the public register standard, instead of intimidatory tactics on Overseas Territories,” Minister Richards saod.

“Then there are our ‘friends’ in the EU, some of whom appear determined to find some way to conjure up yet another black list to vilify ‘low or no tax jurisdictions.’

“Just in recent weeks, a Member of the European Parliament castigated the island of Malta as being a tax haven even though it has a headline corporate tax rate of 35% and is a member of the EU. What does Malta have in common with Bermuda? Nothing, except it too is a dot on the map.

“It all fits into the general pattern of large powerful countries with high tax rates and low economic growth targeting small countries to use as political scapegoats to please their constituents who are discontented with their economic situations.

“This is part of the current international reality impacting and threatening the standard of living of all Bermudians.”

