Ministry: ‘Illegal Dumping Of Raw Sewage’

An “unscrupulous offender is regularly dumping large volumes of raw sewage in a public green space at the eastern end of the island” and “raw sewage may have been dumped overboard at a public dock,” the Ministry of Public Works said, prompting them to remind the public that the pollution of land is considered an offence.

Saying that “raw sewage creates a serious threat to human and animal health,” the Ministry appealed to anyone who might have information on the identity of the offender to contact the Water and Sewage Section at 278-0570 or Water@gov.bm.

The Ministry said, “The Water and Sewage Section of the Ministry of Public Works wishes to remind the public that the pollution of land is considered an offence under the Waste and Litter Control Act 1987 and its amendments.

“Similarly, the pollution of or fouling of public water [groundwater, ponds and seawater] is considered an offence under the Water Resources Act 1975.

“This reminder comes after the Ministry recently discovered that an unscrupulous offender is regularly dumping large volumes of raw sewage in a public green space at the eastern end of the island. This polluted site is in the process of being remediated and sanitized.

“The Ministry is also aware of an incident where raw sewage may have been dumped overboard at a public dock from a sanitation hauling truck.

“Anyone who might have information on the identity of the offender committing the aforementioned dumping is encouraged to contact the Water and Sewage Section at 278-0570 or Water@gov.bm.

“Raw sewage creates a serious threat to human and animal health, particularly to those who might jog, cycle or play in the affected area.

“The Ministry of Public Works has had and continues to have stakeholder meetings with all Sanitation Hauling companies that use its Septage Receiving Facility at Tynes Bay.

“These companies and their employees are familiar with the Ministry’s policies and procedures for sewage disposal as well as legislation covering this activity.

“As industry professionals, it is expected that these companies know and understand the significant health risks associated with the mishandling and illegal dumping of raw sewage.

“Polluters that commit an offence under Section 34 of the Water Resources Act 1975 are subject to prosecution. A summary conviction carries a $10,000 fine, plus $1,000 per day for as long as the offence continues.

“Polluters that commit an offence under Section 3 of the Waste and Litter Control Act 1987 are also subject to prosecution. A summary conviction carries a $10,000 fine, with subsequent offences carrying a fine of up to $25,000.

“The Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry Health and Seniors, as well as The Ministry of Environment believe it is in the public interest to inform the community of this activity and thanks the public for their attention to this issue.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News