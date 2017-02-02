Wells Scores 100th Goal In English Football

Bermuda’s Nahki Wells scored his 100th goal in English football today, with his goal in the 36th minute of the match helping Huddersfield Town to record a 3 - 1 victory over Brighton & Hove.

The club’s match report said, “A gate of over 20,000 was on hand to see Huddersfield Town produce a scintillating display which saw David Wagner’s side defeat league leader Brighton and Hove Albion on a chilly Thursday evening at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“In front of the Sky Sports cameras, goals from skipper Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga completed a Town victory over the Seagulls for the first time in nine attempts.

“The Terriers thrilled the terraces from start to finish, with personal milestones being achieved in the process, as well as a home debut for German striker Collin Quaner.

“Nahki Wells displayed some superb agility to latch on to Aaron Mooy’s deflected through ball, resulting in the Bermudian slotting the ball confidently into the far corner to cap his 100th goal in English football.”

