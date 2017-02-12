Video: Nahki Wells Scores In Huddersfield Win

Bermuda’s Nahki Wells — who recently marked his 100th goal in English football — scored for Huddersfield Town as they defeated QPR 2 – 1 this weekend.

The club’s match report said, “Another Terriers record tumbled as Town won a first ever league game at Loftus Road, beating QPR 2-1 in a real game of two halves.

“Town led by two at the interval, with Izzy Brown hitting his fourth goal in just six starts for the Club before Nahki Wells scored for a third successive game at the home of QPR in an impressive attacking performance.

“The tide turned after the interval, with Rangers’ direct style of play not allowing Town to exert any control on proceedings. Both sides created chances and sub Luke Freeman pulled one back for the hosts, but the Terriers hung on in determined fashion for an 11th win in the last 14 games.

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos