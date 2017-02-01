Patrice Dill Leaving BHB After 40 Years Service

The Bermuda Hospitals Board today [Feb 1] announced that Ms Patrice Dill is leaving BHB after 40 years’ service.

Ms Dill is leaving as the position she previously held of Chief Operating Officer [Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute - MWI] has now been phased out.

This is the final part of the senior management team restructure that was announced two years ago.

At that time, three positions were made redundant immediately [Chief Information Officer, Chief of HR and Vice President, Nursing] and it was announced that the COO [MWI] position would be made redundant in 2017.

Mrs Venetta Symonds, CEO, comments: “While the streamlining of senior management to better support the delivery of the BHB strategy was announced two years ago, it is always momentous when someone who has had such an impact on a service over many years leaves.

“All of us who have worked with Ms Dill over the years will miss her. She has been the driving force within MWI for so long and achieved so much on behalf of vulnerable groups who use services in the Mental Health, Child & Adolescent, Substance Abuse and Learning Disability areas.”

BHB said, “Ms Dill’s dedication to MWI commenced when she was a student. After returning from schooling in the UK, Ms Dill worked as a Registered Mental Health Nurse.

“She subsequently moved through progressive promotions through to her appointment to the Chief Operations Officer [MWI] post in 1998. In this role, she oversaw the name change of St Brendan’s to the Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute in 2005 to try and reduce the stigma attached to services there, and the establishment of a new Mental Health Plan in 2010.

“In line with the plan, and despite severe pressure on budgets, she has led the reshaping of services into a recovery model, which empowers service users to be involved in their care and seeks to strengthen support of people in the community to better maintain their mental wellness and avoid hospitalisations.”

Mrs Symonds ends: “We wish Ms Dill the best in her future endeavours. Her passion for MWI services has been instrumental in shaping them. BHB and Bermuda will be forever grateful for all she has given to develop this foundation.”

As was previously announced, there will now be one COO for BHB, Mr Scott Pearman, who will have senior oversight for MWI operations.

Clinical Directors at MWI will report to the VP, Quality & Risk, Mr Preston Swan, and clinical management will remain under the direct remit of Dr. Chantelle Simmons Chief of Psychiatry and Dr. Anna Neilson-Williams, Deputy Chief of Psychiatry, who is covering Ms Simmons’ maternity leave.

