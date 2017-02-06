PLP Call For Update Into Investigation Into Dec 2

“More than nine weeks have elapsed since these unfortunate events,” Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban said, adding that he calls on the Governor, Premier and Minister of National Security to “update the country on the status of the investigation” into the incidents on December 2nd.

Mr Roban said, “As Shadow Minister responsible for National Security, I call upon the Governor, the Premier and the Minister of National Security to update the country on the status of the investigation into the December 2nd incident of peaceful protestors being pepper sprayed and the promised UK-peer review into the policing operations of that day.

“More than nine weeks have elapsed since these unfortunate events. Since then, we have heard the Commissioner publicly declare that his operational plan didn’t work and that the proper contingencies were not in place,” Mr Roban said.

“We have heard the Premier condemn the ‘violence used against our citizens’ and, just recently, he disclosed that he was, in fact, in extensive contact with the Commissioner, senior Police officers and others in the hours before the pepper spraying – something he never disclosed at his December press conference when asked repeatedly.

“We reiterate our call for an independent investigation into the events of Friday, December 2nd so that Bermuda can be reassured with the truth about what transpired.

“Further, we call for the release of the UK-peer review into the policing operations of that day. The Premier himself called for an investigation – so where is it and what does it say?

“We repeat our call for:

“An independent investigation

“The release the findings of that investigation to the public

“A commitment to disclose the vital information to the public about who in authority outside of the Bermuda Police Service knew, in advance, of the deployment and tactical options and the equipment to be carried and available for use

“The release and full disclosure of the UK-peer review

“We remain deeply concerned that the Governor, the Premier and the Minister of National Security and the OBA Government have failed the Bermuda public by not committing to an independent investigation. They still have a chance to correct this.”

