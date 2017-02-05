Tuesday: PLP To Host Town Hall On Airport Deal
The Progressive Labour Party said they will “host a town hall meeting regarding the airport privatisation deal this Tuesday, February 7th.”
“Panelists include Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt, and Shadow Minister for Transport Lawrence Scott,” a statement from the Party said.
“The event will begin at 7:00pm at Dellwood Middle School. The opportunity to ask questions of our MPs will be provided.”
The same "rent a crowd" will be there.