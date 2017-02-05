Tuesday: PLP To Host Town Hall On Airport Deal

February 5, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Progressive Labour Party said they will “host a town hall meeting regarding the airport privatisation deal this Tuesday, February 7th.”

“Panelists include Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt, and Shadow Minister for Transport Lawrence Scott,” a statement from the Party said.

“The event will begin at 7:00pm at Dellwood Middle School. The opportunity to ask questions of our MPs will be provided.”

airplane click here copy (1)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Jahstice says:
    February 5, 2017

    The same "rent a crowd" will be there.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»