PLP: Who In OBA Will Stand Up For Teachers?

The Minister of Education “refused to repudiate” the Premier’s “denigration of teachers,” and since then the “concerns of teachers were validated with the discovery of severe levels of mould,” so “who in the OBA will stand up for our teachers,” asked Shadow Minister of Education Lovitta Foggo.

Students of the TN Tatem Middle School began attending classes at the Clearwater School facility late last year, while work took place on the TN Tatem building.

Prior to the decision to have students temporarily relocate, the school had been closed on some days, and the Bermuda Union of Teachers had appealed to the Government to “stop politicizing this and make children their priority, and truly take care of the sick building.”

Earlier today, the Department of Education said that T.N. Tatem Middle School has been “cleared to reopen,” with Acting Commissioner of Education Dr. Freddie Evans having received the final reports from the Bermuda Government Safety and Health Coordinator regarding mould, air quality and maintenance work at TN Tatem Middle School.

Quoting from the report, Dr Evans stated, “This is to confirm the progress and re-inspections conducted at TN Tatem Middle School on 16th February 2017. All areas cleared have returned significantly lowered and acceptable levels of mould and respective species counts. Areas cleared are deemed to pose no immediate or significant threat to the health, safety and well-being of students or staff at this time.”

Audio excerpt of the exchange about TN Tatem in the House of Assembly today:

Ms Foggo said, “The Minister of Education today refused to repudiate the Premier’s attack on the character and integrity of the teachers at TN Tatem who by taking a stand for their students, exposed the dangerous health conditions at that school.

“To be more explicit, late last year, the Premier in his denigration of teachers, called them ‘mischievous’ simply for doing what the government would not; protect the students.

“Since then, the concerns of teachers were validated with the discovery of severe levels of mould found throughout the facility.

“The Premier has yet to apologise for his derogatory attack on our teachers. Today, during Question Period in Parliament, Education Minister Wayne Scott refused to condemn or repudiate the Premier’s remarks.

“This begs the question; If the Premier and the Minister of Education do not believe that our TN Tatem teachers deserve an apology; who in the OBA will stand up for our teachers?”

