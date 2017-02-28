Police Investigating Theft From Taxi Driver

Police are currently investigating an incident in which a taxi driver transported two customers, and at the end of the ride the male customer “grabbed the taxi driver’s money pouch containing a quantity of cash and made good his escape.”

“Detectives are currently conducting inquiries into a reported theft,” a police spokesperson said.

“It appears that between 10pm and 10:15pm Monday, February 27th a male taxi driver transported two passengers, a male and a female believed to be in their 20s, from Cedar Avenue, City of Hamilton to the parking lot of Clear View Suites, Hamilton parish.

“Apparently during the payment process at the end of the ride the male suspect grabbed the taxi driver’s money pouch containing a quantity of cash and made good his escape.

“A subsequent search of the immediate area did not locate the male suspect, described as dark complexioned wearing dark coloured clothing or his female companion, described as light complexioned wearing a blue tracksuit top and red tracksuit pants.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.”

