Policing Plans For House Of Assembly On Feb 10

The police said that “in light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned” at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10], they have “established a policing plan.”

The House resumed last Friday, however debate on the airport was delayed to this Friday, with MPs scheduled to debate the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016.

A police spokesperson said, “In light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned at the House of Assembly on Friday 10th February, the Bermuda Police Service would like to remind the public of the role of the police in these matters.

“The police have a duty to assist those who wish to exercise their rights to participate in peaceful and lawful protest. Such protest activity must not use, advocate, or incite violence, and it must not break any laws.

“The police also have a duty to protect the Rule of Law, by ensuring that protestors do not obstruct the rights and responsibilities of other people.

“To help achieve this balance, the BPS has established a policing plan to manage protests at the House of Assembly. Parliament Street will have barriers down the centre so that traffic can flow on one side and pedestrians can safely congregate on the other.

“If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street. The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.

“The gate on Parliament Street must remain clear and unobstructed, at all times. No access will be granted into the grounds of the House of Assembly, other than to attend the public gallery. Due to limited seating, a maximum of 37 people are permitted to occupy the public gallery at any one time.

“The public is also reminded that it is a criminal offence to obstruct or prevent access through the gates of the House of Assembly, to interfere with the free exercise of any Member of Parliament or Senator or the lawful activity of the House of Assembly, to obstruct or assault police officers in the execution of their duties, or to participate in a public procession without a permit from the Deputy Governor’s office.”

