Premier: ‘Ready To Work And Prepared To Work’

MPs were in the House “bright and early” because “there’s nothing more important working for the people of Bermuda” and “I have no apologies for us being here early ready to work,” Premier Michael Dunkley said today.

Asked about comments made that OBA MPs were in the House at around 5am, the Premier told Bernews, “It was early hours of the morning, but I’m not sure it was 5am, and that was simple because we are always excited and energetic to get into the House.

“We have a very busy day like we did last week, and our team is committed to working together to move this country forward.

“We’re going to be here all day, and we wanted to come in early and put ourselves in a good position as a team to represent all the people of this country for these very important issues.

“We are here bright and early, and we’ll be here through lunch, and we’ll be here until the Speaker drops the final gavel, because there’s nothing more important then working for the people of Bermuda, and being prepared to work for the people of Bermuda.

“I have no apologies for us being here early ready to work, and prepared to work,” added the Premier.

Yesterday, BIU President Furbert had called for BIU members and members of the public to gather at 8.00am today at Union Square. Some people did attend, however there were no large scale protests outside the House of Assembly.

Police, who had been maintaining a presence at the House of Assembly, removed barricades at the House of Assembly this morning, and today’s House of Assembly session got underway.

After having been previously delayed, the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly later today.

