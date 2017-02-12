Premier ‘Very Satisfied’ At Airport Bills Passing

After Friday’s marathon House of Assembly debate and passage of the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016, Premier Michael Dunkley said “we are very satisfied at the passage of these two Bills” and “now await the Senate debate.”

The debate began in the afternoon, and lasted until around 5.00am the following day, with MPs from both sides of the aisle speaking on the Bills.

Premier Dunkley said, “Friday’s sitting of the House saw very impassioned debate from both sides of the aisle on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016. It was an incredibly long and spirited parliamentary session, and I appreciate all Members’ contribution.

“Government maintains that the airport redevelopment project will be significantly beneficial for the people of Bermuda.

“It will create hundreds of construction jobs, as well as long term employment opportunities; it will be a boost to our economy; and it will be a first class, modern facility which we can all be proud of. And I can assure that Bermuda and Bermudians will always be at the forefront of this development.

“So we are very satisfied at the passage of these two Bills. We now await the Senate debate and we will be following those proceedings very closely.

“That said, I must take this opportunity to commend the Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Bob Richards for his steady determination in piloting these two very critical pieces of legislation through the House of Assembly.

“The Government has been working on this important infrastructure project for the last two and a half years, providing extensive information and awareness about the important merits of a new airport. During that time there has been much feedback and considerable discussion both for and against the proposed development.

“We recognise that there had been a lot of misinformation around the airport project and as we move forward we will continue to provide information to the public to quell concerns.

“As Premier I believe that what unites us far outweighs what divides us. So as we move ahead, Government’s attention and commitment will be focused on strengthening our engagement throughout the community to try and bridge our divisions.

“Ultimately and historically, as we have done so many times before, I am hopeful that as a people we can and will chart a way forward together, finding common ground solutions to ensure a successful future for our Island.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics