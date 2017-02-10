Public Advisory: Road Works On North Shore

For the rest of next week, the current one lane closure along North Shore Road — from Bermuda Waterworks to Barkers Hill roundabout — will continue during off peak hours to allow for road resurfacing, the Ministry of Public Works said.

“The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of upcoming road works,” a spokesperson said.

“For the rest of next week, the current one lane closure along North Shore Road, from Bermuda Waterworks to Barkers Hill roundabout, will continue during off peak hours to allow for road resurfacing. It should be noted that this work is weather dependant.”

