Rawlins Continues In Fine Form With Century

Bermudian Delray Rawlins continued his stunning batting form on England’s Under-19 tour of India with an unbeaten century on the first day of their second four-day match in Nagpur, India.

“Rawlins, the left-handed allrounder who was born in Bermuda but has progressed through the Sussex Academy, came in with England on 1 for 2 after winning the toss and choosing to bat – and with Punjab seamer Rishab Bhagat on a hat-trick after dismissing Harry Brook and George Bartlett with his first two balls of the match,” the Sussex County Cricket Club website said.

“It was hot, and just before I got to 100 I was struggling a bit and needed water,” said Rawlins, who was England’s leading scorer in the one-day series against India with 275 including a rapid unbeaten 107 in the opening game at the Wankhede Stadium.

This was a very different innings – although he still hit a couple of sixes. “That’s one of the pleasing things,” he said. “I suppose I’ve got a bit of a reputation for big-hitting so I was well-pleased to get my head down, and show I could spend a long time at the wicket.

“They’ve got even more spinners playing in this game because they’ve only gone with two seamers so you had to concentrate hard, defend well, work out your scoring areas and pick the right balls to attack.

“I’ve done a lot of work out here with Mark Ramprakash on making my game really simple, and making sure my basics are nailed down. I’d have taken the runs I scored before we came out, definitely.

“But now I want to go big tomorrow because we’ve got more work to do – and then hopefully I can also contribute with the ball. After the draw we got in the first game, it would be perfect if we could end the tour with a win.”

