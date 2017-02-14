Rawlins Scores 70 Not Out As England Declares
Bermudian cricket player Delray Rawlins continues to impress, scoring 70 not out helping to guide England’s Under 19 team to a total of 501/5 declared.
Rawlins joined captain Max Holden at the wicket after George Bartlett was dismissed for 179 and the score on 378. Holden and Bartlett shared a 321 run second wicket partnership.
Holden was the next to go for 170 after sharing a 40 run third wicket partnership with Rawlins and from there Rawlins went on a scoring spree, he hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 94 ball inning that came to an end with the declaration.
At stumps India reached 156/2, they trail by 345 runs with 8 wickets remaining in the 1st innings. Rawlins has bowled 4-1-14-0.
England Under 19’s Inning
- ..21 [67] Harry Brook c Suresh Lokeshwar b Kanishk Seth
- 170 [355] Max Holden b Daryl Ferrario
- 179 [249] George Bartlett st Suresh Lokeshwar b Joseph
- ..70 [94] Delray Rawlins Not Out
- ..18 [21] Ollie Pope c Sijomon Joseph b Kanishk Seth
- ..09 [06] Will Jacks c Daryl Ferrario b Jonty Sidhu
- ..01 [02] Euan Woods Not Out
- ..33 Extras [10b-6lb-10w-7nb]
- 501 Total for 5 Wickets Declared after 131.1 overs
Fall of Wickets: 1-57 [Brook], 2-378 [Bartlett], 3-418 [Holden], 4-479 [Pope], 5-490 [Jacks]
India Under 19 Bowlers
- 26.-6-85-2 Kanishk Seth
- 24.-2-75-0 Rishab Bhagat
- 14.-0-71-0 Vineet Panwar
- 22.-3-84-1 Sijomon Joseph
- 25.-7-87-1 Daryl Ferrario
- 9.0-1-41-0 Saurabh Singh
- 11.1-0-42-1 Jonty Sidhu
India Under 19’s Inning
- ..66 [96] Abhishek Goswami c George Bartlett b Liam Patterson-White
- ..13 [12] Rohan Kunnummal c Euan Woods b Beard
- ..53 [110] Saurabh Singh Not Out
- ..23 [40] Jonty Sidhu Not Out
- ..01 Extras [1lb]
- 156 Total for 2 Wickets after 43 overs
Fall of Wickets: 1-23 [Kunnummal], 2-120 [Abhishek Goswami]
England Bowlers
- 8.0-1-44-1 Aaron Beard
- 10.-4-38-0 Henry Brookes
- 6.0-2-14-0 Arthur Godsal
- 12.-2-38-1 Liam Patterson-White
- 4.0-1-14-0 Delray Rawlins
- 3.0-0-07-0 Max Holden
Great Job Delray! One good performance and one step closer to making your dream a reality. The ECB may delay your progress to the next level by wanting to see how you perform at county level.Hopefully this will not be the case and they bank on your consistent,high quality performances, and ride your wave of good form.Nevertheless, stay focused and continue to work hard and your dream will come to fruition. Many Blessings.