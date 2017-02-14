Rawlins Scores 70 Not Out As England Declares

Bermudian cricket player Delray Rawlins continues to impress, scoring 70 not out helping to guide England’s Under 19 team to a total of 501/5 declared.

Rawlins joined captain Max Holden at the wicket after George Bartlett was dismissed for 179 and the score on 378. Holden and Bartlett shared a 321 run second wicket partnership.

Holden was the next to go for 170 after sharing a 40 run third wicket partnership with Rawlins and from there Rawlins went on a scoring spree, he hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 94 ball inning that came to an end with the declaration.

At stumps India reached 156/2, they trail by 345 runs with 8 wickets remaining in the 1st innings. Rawlins has bowled 4-1-14-0.

England Under 19’s Inning

..21 [67] Harry Brook c Suresh Lokeshwar b Kanishk Seth

170 [355] Max Holden b Daryl Ferrario

179 [249] George Bartlett st Suresh Lokeshwar b Joseph

..70 [94] Delray Rawlins Not Out

..18 [21] Ollie Pope c Sijomon Joseph b Kanishk Seth

..09 [06] Will Jacks c Daryl Ferrario b Jonty Sidhu

..01 [02] Euan Woods Not Out

..33 Extras [10b-6lb-10w-7nb]

501 Total for 5 Wickets Declared after 131.1 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-57 [Brook], 2-378 [Bartlett], 3-418 [Holden], 4-479 [Pope], 5-490 [Jacks]

India Under 19 Bowlers

26.-6-85-2 Kanishk Seth

24.-2-75-0 Rishab Bhagat

14.-0-71-0 Vineet Panwar

22.-3-84-1 Sijomon Joseph

25.-7-87-1 Daryl Ferrario

9.0-1-41-0 Saurabh Singh

11.1-0-42-1 Jonty Sidhu

India Under 19’s Inning

..66 [96] Abhishek Goswami c George Bartlett b Liam Patterson-White

..13 [12] Rohan Kunnummal c Euan Woods b Beard

..53 [110] Saurabh Singh Not Out

..23 [40] Jonty Sidhu Not Out

..01 Extras [1lb]

156 Total for 2 Wickets after 43 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-23 [Kunnummal], 2-120 [Abhishek Goswami]

England Bowlers

8.0-1-44-1 Aaron Beard

10.-4-38-0 Henry Brookes

6.0-2-14-0 Arthur Godsal

12.-2-38-1 Liam Patterson-White

4.0-1-14-0 Delray Rawlins

3.0-0-07-0 Max Holden

Read More About

Category: All, Sports