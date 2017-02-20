Redevelopment Into Emergency Housing Centre

Cabinet has approved the proposed redevelopment of the Bishop Spencer site into a new Emergency Housing Centre operated by the Salvation Army, and also approved the negotiation of a lease arrangement with the Salvation Army with the rent set at $1.00 per annum.

This was stated by Public Works Minister Craig Cannonier in reply to Parliamentary Questions from MP Rolfe Commissiong.

The Parliamentary Question said, “Will the Honourable Minister please inform this Honourable House as to the status of the publicly acknowledged negotiations between the Ministry of Public Works and the Salvation Army as it relates to the proposal to lease the current Bishop Spencer site in Pembroke to the Church?”

The Minister’s reply said, “The Cabinet has approved the proposed redevelopment of the Bishop Spencer site into a new Emergency Housing Centre [EHC] operated by the Salvation Army which will result in the relocation of the EHC from North Street and the facility will also include transitional housing.

“Cabinet also approved the Ministers of Public Works, Home Affairs and Community Culture and Sports to negotiate a lease arrangement with the Salvation Army with the rent set at $1.00 per annum.”

The Parliamentary Question said, “Will the Honourable Minister please advise this Honourable House whether the Ministry of Public Works will assist the Salvation Army in making the current Salvation Army shelter on North Street fit for purpose and habitable for the existing clients by making available the necessary resources to effectuate long overdue renovations to the dormitories?”

The Minister’s reply said, “Yes, the Ministry will continue to do so.”

The Parliamentary Question said, “Will the Honourable Minister please advise this Honourable House Whether in lieu of the conclusion of the aforementioned negotiations with the Church that the Minister will commit to repair the various structural issues that are afflicting the current North Street facility such as the blockage to a major drainage system that routinely floods with the onset of heavy rains?”

The Minister’s reply said, “The Ministry will continue to support the SA at this site and carry out the external repairs where we can until negotiations on the Bishop Spencer site have concluded.”

