RFA Wave Knight Arrives In Bermuda For Visit

The Royal Naval support ship Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight arrived in Bermuda on February 14th for a four day visit.

RFA Wave Knight is on deployment to the region as part of her Atlantic Patrol Tasking [North] duties, a year round commitment to the UK’s Caribbean overseas territories and Bermuda, wider regional humanitarian aid and disaster relief and counter narcotics operations.

During RFA Wave Knight’s visit the Commanding Officer hosted a working lunch with the Governor, and paid a call on Premier Michael Dunkley.

RFA Wave Knight also provided some logistical support to the Royal Bermuda Regiment and hosted tours of the vessel for Bermuda Sea Cadets and other youth development groups from the Sloop Foundation and the Americas Cup Endeavour programme.

Governor John Rankin said, “We welcome for the visit of RFA Wave Knight to Bermuda and are grateful for her support on crisis preparedness and crisis response throughout the region. For the people of Bermuda it was certainly a reassurance during Hurricane Nicole that RFA Wave Knight was nearby to provide assistance if called upon.”

