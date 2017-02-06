Richards: ‘We Have Double Standard Going On’

“We have a double standard going on here,” Finance Minister Bob Richards said according to a report from the Guardian,as “we have a much more transparent, much cleaner system than the countries that promulgate these rules in the first place.”

The Guardian published their report today, saying: “The government of Bermuda has hit back at efforts by members of the UK parliament to end financial secrecy in offshore havens.

“Speaking ahead of a meeting on Wednesday between Theresa May and the leaders of Britain’s overseas territories, Bermuda’s deputy premier pushed back against proposed legislation that would create public registers naming the owners of offshore companies.

“A cross-party group of 88 MPs, led by the tax campaigner Margaret Hodge, is backing an amendment to the government’s criminal finances bill that would force British territories to follow the UK in making public their company ownership registers by 2020.

“Unlike most tax havens, Bermuda does keep a central government record of who owns its offshore entities. This information is available to other governments on request, but not to the general public,” the Guardian report.

“Richards said there was no obligation for Bermuda to lift the veil of secrecy when the US states of Delaware, Wyoming and Nevada continued to keep ownership information from the public.”

“People are pressuring overseas territories because they feel we are defenceless, in some way easy pickings,” said Richards. “They are moving the goalposts on us almost every three weeks.”

The Guardian said that Minister Richards “said the UK should get its own house in order before making demands from its dependencies.”

“The UK is a tax haven,” said Richards. “You have more billionaires resident in London than any place on earth. They are not here for the weather, they are here for the tax climate. We have a double standard going on here.

“We have a much more transparent, much cleaner system than the countries that promulgate these rules in the first place. The popular notion that somehow there is something nefarious going on in a small island that is relatively successful is a false.”

When the were proposed amendments were first announced late last year, the Government of Bermuda said they note “reports that a group of British MPs is seeking to press for Amendments to the Criminal Finances Bill, requiring British Overseas Territories to publicly disclose the beneficial ownership of enterprises which they host.

“Bermuda notes that it has maintained a register of such information since 1947, to which all proper international tax, criminal, and regulatory authorities have access, while preserving proper respect for the privacy of individuals and corporations.”

Minister Richards, along with Premier Michael Dunkley, are in London this week for a series of meetings.

