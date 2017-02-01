Goalkeeper Dale Eve ‘Stars’ In Ilkeston Game

Bermudian goalkeeper Dale Eve was the ‘star’ for Ilkeston in their recent match, with the club saying that just before halftime Eve tipped one shot over the bar and then from the resulting corner made an excellent double save.

The club’s match report said, “The Robins suffered another defeat this afternoon at Kirkby Road Barwell, but the 2-1 scoreline doesnt tell the full story. Starting in sunshine on a heavy surface, the early stages were a very even affair.

“The Robins dominated first half possession, Barwell threatening only briefly although once going very close by striking a post. Then Callum Ball [ ex Derby] opening the scoring against the run of play. It wasnt long before Ilkeston drew level, Dexter Atkinson breaking clear to beat the keeper with ease.

“Several more chances were created by forwards Atkinson, Rose and Morris, the three linking up well several times to cause concern in the Barwell defence .

“The Robins star though was debuant Bermudian Goalkeeper Dale Eve. Just before halftime Eve tipped one shot over the bar and then from the resulting corner made an excellent double save.

“Ilkeston made a change at halftime as Rose had a knock and was replaced in the Ilkeston attack by new signing Anthony Dwyer. The early part of the second half was dominated by a spell of Barwell pressure but Eve again controlled his area with excellent handling and distribution.

“Ilkeston then started to regain control of the game but were unable finish off any of the numerous chances created by Dwyer, Morris and Atkinson. Morris was inches infact away from finishing off a great chance created by Dwyer.

“The game seemed to be ending in stalemate until following a free kick, the skillfull Brady Hickey popped up to snatch the points with a few minuets left. The final act of the game was left to the referee who gave a harsh second yellow to Robins defender Ryan Head.”

