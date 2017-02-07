NSC Staff Appeal For Help Locating Stolen Car

February 7, 2017 | 3 Comments

Staff at the National Sports Centre are appealing for help to find a car that was stolen sometime on Monday February 6th, after someone broke into the office and took the keys.

“The car, a brown Hyundai Tucson, license plate #L3868, and which has National Sports Centre written on the side, was stolen after someone broke into the NSC offices and took the keys,” an NSC spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    February 7, 2017

    Chop shop

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. Terry says:
    February 7, 2017

    Should be more concerned about the break in at the office.
    But who am I.

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  3. Glenda R. says:
    February 7, 2017

    Not to far to go, hey?

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»