Suspect With ‘Bladed Article’ Robs Laundromat

A man entered the Sandys Laundromat “brandishing a bladed article,” and then escaped with cash and jewellery taken from the 84-year-old male proprietor and a 27-year-old male customer, the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:45pm on Saturday, February 11th police officers responded to a reported robbery at Sandys Laundromat on Somerset Road in Sandys parish.

“It appears that an unknown male culprit entered the business brandishing a bladed article.

“Apparently the suspect then escaped with cash and jewellery taken from the 84-year-old male proprietor and a 27-year-old male customer that were on the premises at the time. However, neither man was injured.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone who may have seen a 5’8” tall man of average build wearing dark coloured clothing and shoes acting suspiciously near the Sandys Laundromat around 1:45pm Saturday should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

