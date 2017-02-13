Suspect With ‘Bladed Article’ Robs Laundromat
A man entered the Sandys Laundromat “brandishing a bladed article,” and then escaped with cash and jewellery taken from the 84-year-old male proprietor and a 27-year-old male customer, the police have confirmed.
A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:45pm on Saturday, February 11th police officers responded to a reported robbery at Sandys Laundromat on Somerset Road in Sandys parish.
“It appears that an unknown male culprit entered the business brandishing a bladed article.
“Apparently the suspect then escaped with cash and jewellery taken from the 84-year-old male proprietor and a 27-year-old male customer that were on the premises at the time. However, neither man was injured.
“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone who may have seen a 5’8” tall man of average build wearing dark coloured clothing and shoes acting suspiciously near the Sandys Laundromat around 1:45pm Saturday should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”
What a coward - an 84 year old man vs a 27 year old armed idiot??? Does that make you feel like a man? What a COWARDLY JERK. Hope the older guy is ok.
Both where robbed. The 84 year old and 27 year old.