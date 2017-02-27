Suspects Knock Man Down, Steal Motorcycle

A 24-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along St. David’s Road when he was accosted by two men on another motorcycle, with the suspects knocking him to the ground and stealing his jewellery and motorcycle.

The suspects escaped, while the 24-year-old man was treated at the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 12:40am on Monday, February 27th police received a report of a robbery on St. David’s Road in St. George’s.

“It appears that sometime between 8:45pm and 9pm Sunday, February 26th a 24-year old Hamilton parish man was riding his motorcycle along St. David’s Road near the junction with Dolly’s Bay Road when he was accosted by two unknown men on another motorcycle and apparently knocked to the ground.

“The suspects took the Hamilton parish man’s jewellery and motorcycle, described as a white Honda Scoopy bearing license plate CH 468, before making good their escape.

“The 24-year-old was treated at the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses or persons that may have seen two men dressed in black on a motorcycle acting suspiciously in the St. David’s Road, Dolly’s Bay Road St. George’s area Sunday night should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News