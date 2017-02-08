Teen Treated For Injuries After Being Stabbed

Yesterday, an 18-year-old Pembroke man walking along The Glebe Road in Pembroke “was stabbed by two other young men in what initial information suggests may be a gang related incident,” the police said, adding that he was treated at the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30pm on Tuesday, February 7th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported assault.

“It appears that an 18-year-old Pembroke man walking along The Glebe Road in Pembroke was stabbed by two other young men in what initial information suggests may be a gang related incident.

“The teenager was treated at the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact Acting Detective Inspector Hayden Small at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

