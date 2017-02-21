Tomorrow’s Voices Voted Best Autism Treatment

Tomorrow’s Voices Bermuda has announced that the Autism Early Intervention Centre has been voted “Best Autism Treatment & Prevention Centre – Caribbean” by UK-based Global Health & Pharma Magazine [GHP] as part of their 2017 Social Care Awards.

Last year, Tomorrow’s Voices was anonymously nominated for the award, according to Thea Furbert, co-founder and Chair of the Board at Tomorrow’s Voices, and the organization submitted details and information about their work to be considered for the honour.

Tomorrow’s Voices co-founder and chairwoman Thea Furbert:

A spokesperson said, “GHP is a quarterly magazine that reaches over 260,000 readers worldwide interested in the need-to-know news and the newest developments affecting the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

“GHP is the go-to resource for wellness professionals and healthcare-related suppliers across the globe.

“The Social Care Awards have been designed to give recognition to the individuals, teams and companies responsible for showing the highest level of care, compassion and courage in one of the most important, yet challenging, industries.”

“GHP rewards outstanding service and innovation within the field of social care in order to celebrate the industry’s finest and bravest. It recognizes those who selflessly and generously donate their time and effort to look after others, without ever asking for recognition or commendation.

“The award is given solely on merit and is awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

“Along with the recognition of the award, Tomorrow’s Voices also received editorial coverage about the Autism Early Intervention Centre in a special 2017 Social Care Awards supplement.

Ms. Furbert said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the staff of Tomorrow’s Voices we are honoured and proud to have been selected for the award for Best Autism Treatment & Prevention Centre for the Caribbean.

“Our goal at Tomorrow’s Voices is to provide much needed quality services to those with special needs and to be recognized, let alone nominated, for such an award shows us that the work we are doing is being well received within the community and worldwide.

“This is a great achievement and I am very proud of our team.”

For more information about Tomorrow’s Voices and the 2017 Social Care Awards, contact Tomorrow’s Voices at 297-4342 or email info@tomorrowsvoices.bm.

