Tourism Forward: Ocean-To-Table Experience

Although today marks the final day of Bermuda Restaurant Weeks and its delicious Bermuda-inspired menus, no one has to abandon the island’s food culture for the rest of the year.

One of the most memorable moments of Restaurant Weeks 2017 was the launch at Lost in the Triangle Restaurant [LITT] where guests discovered the ocean-to-table experience offered there year-round. Visitors can spend the day fishing off Bermuda’s coast and their evening dining on the fish they caught earlier in the day.

The owner of LITT, Delvin Bean, is also a fisherman, captain of the fishing charter Paradise One.

Mr Bean said, “If we catch mahi mahi, tuna and wahoo we can cook all three different types of fish at the restaurant and it’s going to be amazing. We can cook it three different ways with the local dishes on top like peas and rice, macaroni and cheese, Spanish rice with fresh vegetables. Something that you have got to try.”

“This ocean-to-table experience is just the kind of thing we aim to celebrate and highlight in the visitor experience,” said Pat Phillip-Fairn, chief product and experiences development officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA].

The BTA manages and promotes Bermuda Restaurant Weeks.

Since its inception the BTA product and experiences team has worked to elevate Bermuda’s food culture in a variety of ways, including with the introduction of Bermuda-inspired menus in 2015 – putting the island’s culinary story centre table and driving diners into restaurants they might not otherwise visit.

