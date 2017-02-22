Crashed Truck Still “Stuck” In Hamilton Parish

After crashing over an embankment last Friday, the truck remains in the same position this afternoon [Feb 22], partially submerged in the water in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area.

The truck crashed quite a distance over the embankment, with the police previously confirming that 41-year-old man was attempting to start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over.

At the time of the incident, in which no one was injured, personnel were heard discussing the challenges with removing the vehicle from its unusual position.

