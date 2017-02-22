Crashed Truck Still “Stuck” In Hamilton Parish

February 22, 2017 | 1 Comment

After crashing over an embankment last Friday, the truck remains in the same position this afternoon [Feb 22], partially submerged in the water in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area.

The truck crashed quite a distance over the embankment, with the police previously confirming that 41-year-old man was attempting to start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over.

At the time of the incident, in which no one was injured, personnel were heard discussing the challenges with removing the vehicle from its unusual position.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0002.JPG

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0007.JPG

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0004.JPG

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0003.JPG

Comments (1)

  1. Environmental thinking says:
    February 23, 2017

    Take the engine and other componets out and make it a reef.

