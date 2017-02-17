Video: 10 Most Series Features ‘Power Girl’

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series concludes today with the tenth video release featuring Patrina ‘Power Girl’ O’Connor-Paynter.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces Power Girl by saying, “Whatever you know her by, you know her by her big voice and her big love for her community.

“In 2016, Patrina ‘Power Girl’ O’Connor-Paynter was honoured on the Queen’s New Years Honour List for services to the community, and today we’re so excited to announce Patrina is 2016′s ‘Most Fascinating Person of Bermuda.’

“The now Managing Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Power 95 radio host shares the story behind her sometimes painful journey into her own power.”

The video series was sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

