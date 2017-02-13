Video: ’10 Most’ Features Andrew Bascome

The “10 Most Fascinating People of Bermuda 2016″ series continues today with the ninth video release featuring Andrew Bascome, as he talks about his views on life, his faith, his family, and football.

Host Lisa Pickering introduces him by saying, “At a press conference of his ABC Football Foundation charity, well loved community and football hero Andrew Bascome stepped into the spotlight when he publicly disclosed that he had been sexually abused as a child.

“This act serve to underscore the courage of a man who continues to fight tirelessly to improve the lives of children through football.”

Noting that he came from humble beginnings and lived at the Sunshine League, Ms Pickering asked how football has impacted him, and Mr Bascome said some days were tough and football made him feel good about himself.

“I just set out to be the best person I can be,” he said. “Considering whatever I have been through, I don’t use it as an excuse to do bad. I accept my baggage, I carry my burden, and I am proud to be Rasta.”

“My blessings come when I see people rise,” added Mr Bascome. “That’s what makes me feel good.”

The video series is being sponsored by One and the Trades Women of Bermuda, with Ms Pickering’s clothing sponsored by Modblu Boutique.

We will continue to post their video releases here on Bernews over the coming days, and the “Most Fascinating Person of 2016″ will be revealed as the series concludes.

Bermuda has no shortage of interesting people, so if you want to suggest a candidate to Ms. Pickering for next year’s list, please feel free to email her at bermybios@gmail.com!

