Video: Bermuda Mentioned On ‘The Late Show’

Bermuda got a quick mention on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘, with the host joking that no one should “mess with Bermuda.”

Host of ‘Last Week Tonight’ John Oliver visited the show to talk about American politics, President Donald Trump, immigration and more.

In discussing the British Empire, Mr Colbert said, “Even though you don’t have the Empire anymore, you have nuclear weapons,” with Mr Oliver adding, “And the Falklands Islands and Bermuda.”

“Don’t mess with Bermuda,” said Mr Colbert. “One toe on those pink sands and we will turn into pink glass.”

“That’s right,” responded Mr Oliver.

The comedian knows about our pink sands first hand, having traveled to Bermuda before, most notably taking part in the Charleston to Bermuda Yacht Race in 2011.

The comments about Bermuda begin at around 6 minutes in:

