Video: Bermudians Working For America’s Cup

During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, “Today we take another look at the Bermudians working for the America’s Cup. These locals are directly contributing to a fantastic and successful 35th America’s Cup in just a few months time.

“Nina Thompson is the travel manager for Travel Places Bermuda, the official accomodation supplier for the America’s cup. Her role includes managing accommodation needs for America’s Cup staff, teams, media, regatta officials, commercial partners, and more.

“Ashley Martins is the office manager for ACEA and is tasked with running the office and making sure everything runs smoothly on a daily basis in Bermuda. She says the best part of her job is being able to work with inspiring individuals and says the experience is unforgettable.

“Christina White is a graphic designer for ACEA and is part of the design team who creates all the artwork for the America’s Cup including boat decals, AC village banners, America’s Cup Endeavour sales, and much more. She says being able to see her designs come to life on live TV is a proud moment.”

