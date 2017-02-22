Video: Dr Hardy On Racial Trauma Dynamics

February 22, 2017 | 1 Comment

The dynamics of racial trauma on the lives of young people was the topic of a meeting this evening [Feb 22] at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Hall in Hamilton, with an international expert providing a presentation.

Dr Kenneth Hardy presentation Bermuda Feb 22 2017 (3)

Dr. Kenneth Hardy visited the island at the request of Family Centre to “provide training to social service providers on the dynamics of racial trauma and also to provide an interactive session with the public on the same topic.”

Dr Kenneth Hardy presentation Bermuda Feb 22 2017 (2)

In announcing his visit, the Family Centre said that the public will have the opportunity to spend an evening with Dr. Hardy as he “provides an in-depth comprehensive analysis of the dynamics of racial trauma and how the life experiences of many youth of color are organized by it. He will explore and outline hidden trauma wounds and how they limit the life experience and choices of many youth of color.”

Dr Kenneth Hardy presentation Bermuda Feb 22 2017 (1)

Dr.Hardy is a Professor of Family Therapy at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is the Director of the Eikenberg Institute for Relationships in New York City. He is an internationally recognized clinician, author, educator, and consultant.

The 90-minute live video replay is below:

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Videos

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    February 23, 2017

    Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome
    And all this time um been labeled a racist
    SMFH

    Like(0)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»