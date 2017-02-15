Video: ‘Fly Through’ Racecourse & AC Village

Today [Feb 15] marks 100 days until the start of the 35th America’s Cup, and the organisers have released a ‘video flythrough’ showing a simulation of what the racecourse and the America’s Cup Village will look like.

Preparations continue for the events that will unfold, with racing set to take place on the Great Sound, which will play host to the fastest boats in America’s Cup history.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup, said: “100 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup is a major milestone, one that really brings home just how close we all are to the start of what I am sure is going to be the greatest America’s Cup yet.

“When you see the progress that’s being made every day at the America’s Cup Village site in Dockyard, it’s now possible to visualize how the final village will look,” he said.

“We’ve started construction of our largest and most premium hospitality structure and we’ve released a video flythrough which you can see here which is a simulation of what the racecourse and the America’s Cup Village will look like, and that just serves to increase the anticipation and excitement even more.”

“The America’s Cup and all the events around it could not happen without the hard work, drive and determination of thousands of people, in Bermuda and worldwide.

“However, all this work is being done to create the greatest race on water, and now, just 100 days until it starts, it is all becoming very real. The countdown continues!”

