Video: Sir John Swan On Airport Redevelopment

“There’s no perfect solution,” former Premier Sir John Swan said about the airport development, adding that the deal we have “was the best possibility of getting the project done” and the “only way we could go”.

Sir John Swan, who served as Premier from 1982 to 1995, recently sat down with Bernews for a live interview on a wide range of topics, with the airport redevelopment deal one of the matters discussed.

When asked about the project, Sir John Swan told Bernews, “I 100% endorse the airport. I did an inspection of the airport and made it publicly known that the airport is in a horrible state. It’s been patched up for too long now, and it runs the risk of being damaged because of weather conditions.

“Bermuda has to recognize one fundamental thing, which really brings it home to you, is without an airport, we’re out of business. We’re out of business, tourist wise, we’re out of business international business wise, and Bermudians won’t be able to travel, unless they go by boat.

“I think the Minister of Finance has done a hell of a job of doing a PPP that accommodates the process of us building the airport. I looked at other places that have done it, I looked and realized that other places have done the same thing, and so I don’t think we have a choice, unless we are fools.”

Asked about the process, Sir John said, “The PPP process was necessary because again, go back to if a GDP isn’t growing, if your debt has been growing, and if you can avoid burdening yourself with a continued debt which has implications.

“We had no choice but to do that, and think that the Minister did a good job in getting that process done. It wasn’t easy. He’s the Minister of Finance. He’s a figures man. He’s not a public relations man,” Sir John added.

Video excerpt from the live interview showing Sir John discussing the airport deal:

When asked if this was the right way to pursue it, Sir John said, “It was the only way we could go. There isn’t a question of right way to go. It was the only way we could go.

“If you went out and say ‘I want to borrow another 200 million or 300 million on the debt that we have’, the answer would have been no. The answer would have been an emphatic no.

“When do we stop letting you have it? There’s always going to be something that we have to do, that’s beside the airport that we still might have to borrow money on. So the best thing you could do, was to do that. The question is what was the best deal we could get, and that was the best deal we could get on it.

“There’s no perfect solution,” Sir John told Bernews. “I think this was the best possibility of getting the project done.”

The video above was extracted from the full interview, in which Sir John discussed a wide range of topics including the current political scene, the waterfront, America's Cup, race relations, same sex marriage and more.

